Business

Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
In a significant move to bolster broadband infrastructure across Maine, Fidium Fiber, a subsidiary of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. announced an expansion of their fiber internet services. The initiative is set to benefit over 6,800 homes and businesses scattered across multiple regions including Livermore, Wilton, Chesterville, Dixfield, Fayette, and Jay. The construction for this expansion commences today, January 2nd, with subsequent phases to follow. Fidium Fiber has committed to keeping the community informed on the progress through various channels – mailers, door hangers, and construction alerts. In addition, representatives will be visiting neighborhoods to elucidate the construction process and guide residents on the registration for service installation.

Fidium Fiber: Offering Symmetrical Multi-Gig Speeds

Known for offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds, Fidium Fiber has emerged as a trusted name for both consumers and small businesses alike. The company’s emphasis on customer service and its commitment to meet the community’s burgeoning broadband needs is reflected in this latest expansion. This move comes at a critical juncture, especially amidst uncertainties in broadband internet futures for the region.

Wilton’s Broadband Controversy

In particular, Wilton has been a hotspot for issues related to broadband connectivity. Disputes with the Matrix Design Groups and the Wilton Board of Selectperson have added to the complexities. Furthermore, the transfer of Bee Line Inc. to Spectrum Northeast LLC, a part of Charter Communications Inc., is expected to take almost 18 months, further intensifying the uncertainty.

Consolidated Communications: A Reliable Partner

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., the parent company of Fidium Fiber, traces its roots back to 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. The company has carved a niche for itself by providing high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, VoIP phone services, and commercial data connectivity services. The company also offers voice services, high-speed fiber data transmission services, and video services, making it a reliable and cost-effective partner for businesses seeking to harness the advantages of software defined networking (SDN).

Despite robust competition, Sarah Davis, Vice President of Market Development at Consolidated Communications, expressed confidence in the reception their product would receive in Maine. As the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) continues to advance the development of SDN standards, Consolidated Communications is poised to remain a major player in the broadband and business communication solutions landscape.

Business
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

