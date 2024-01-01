en English
Business

Fidelity Slashes Valuation of X Holdings, Formerly Twitter, by 71.5%

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Fidelity Slashes Valuation of X Holdings, Formerly Twitter, by 71.5%

In a recent revelation, Fidelity, the American financial services behemoth, has significantly devalued its shares in X Holdings, the entity that absorbed Twitter following its acquisition by Elon Musk. The disclosure, which covers up to November 2023, indicates a hefty 71.5% drop in the value of X Holdings from the time of the takeover.

Rollercoaster Ride for X Holdings

The valuation rollercoaster for X Holdings began shortly after Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. The fluctuations in value have been notable, with some months recording increased share values or stability. It’s pertinent to mention that Fidelity’s valuation of its shares in X Holdings saw a further 10.7% dip in November 2023, following Musk’s public criticism of advertisers at an online event.

The Numbers Behind the Valuation

According to Fidelity’s assessment, the value of X Holdings stands at $12.54 billion, a long fall from the $44 billion that Musk invested in the acquisition. Fidelity’s own stake in X Holdings, which was once worth a handsome amount, has now shrunk to a mere $85.5 million. Over the course of 14 months, X Holdings’ total worth has seen an erosion of $31.46 billion.

Contrasting Fortunes in the Tech World

While X Holdings grapples with its depreciating value, competitors in the tech world seem to be faring better. In November, Meta, another social media giant, witnessed a 4.9% increase in its stock value. Snap Inc., on the other hand, enjoyed a whopping 38.2% surge in share prices.

However, it must be understood that Fidelity’s valuation may not entirely reflect the actual financial health of X Holdings, as it remains a privately held company. This means that Fidelity, despite being a shareholder, may not have comprehensive insider information, and its assessment could vary from other shareholders’ valuation of their stock in X Holdings. The significant markdown and the volatile valuation pattern underscore the broader concerns and uncertainties that hover over the company under its new leadership.

Business United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

