Fidelity Devalues Twitter Stake Under Musk’s Reign Amid Global Tensions

In a dramatic development, Fidelity, a substantial investor in the social media giant Twitter, now known as X, has drastically devalued its stake in the company, following a takeover spearheaded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The reevaluation estimates the company’s worth to be a staggering 71.5% less than its purchase price of $44 billion in 2022. This severe devaluation transpires in the wake of Musk’s contentious interactions with boycotting advertisers and amid a broader advertiser boycott stemming from concerns over moderation and Musk’s management style.

Twitter’s Financial Struggles and Advertiser Exodus

Since the Musk takeover, X has grappled with significant financial challenges, pushing Musk to implement cost-cutting measures and introduce subscription fees. The platform has experienced a considerable loss of advertisers, a vital revenue stream, and is under the close watch of the European Commission over allegations of propagating propaganda.

Leadership Changes and the Road to Recovery

Amid these turbulences, Linda Yaccarino, who succeeded Musk as CEO, is working diligently to mend relationships with advertisers in a bid to restore the company’s financial health.

Broader Geopolitical and Financial Implications

