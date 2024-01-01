en English
Business

Fidelity Devalues Twitter Stake Under Musk’s Reign Amid Global Tensions

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Fidelity Devalues Twitter Stake Under Musk’s Reign Amid Global Tensions

In a dramatic development, Fidelity, a substantial investor in the social media giant Twitter, now known as X, has drastically devalued its stake in the company, following a takeover spearheaded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The reevaluation estimates the company’s worth to be a staggering 71.5% less than its purchase price of $44 billion in 2022. This severe devaluation transpires in the wake of Musk’s contentious interactions with boycotting advertisers and amid a broader advertiser boycott stemming from concerns over moderation and Musk’s management style.

Twitter’s Financial Struggles and Advertiser Exodus

Since the Musk takeover, X has grappled with significant financial challenges, pushing Musk to implement cost-cutting measures and introduce subscription fees. The platform has experienced a considerable loss of advertisers, a vital revenue stream, and is under the close watch of the European Commission over allegations of propagating propaganda.

(Read Also: Fidelity Writes Down Twitter Stake by $2.85 Billion Amid Controversies and Advertiser Exodus)

Leadership Changes and the Road to Recovery

Amid these turbulences, Linda Yaccarino, who succeeded Musk as CEO, is working diligently to mend relationships with advertisers in a bid to restore the company’s financial health.

Broader Geopolitical and Financial Implications

On the global stage, tensions are palpable as Prague opts out of a UN Security Council meeting summoned by Moscow, which has implicated Czech-made rocket launchers in an attack on Belgorod. Concurrently, warnings of a looming major financial crisis expected in 2024 are surfacing, drawing comparisons to ominous signs not witnessed since the Great Depression.

(Read Also: Billionaires’ Wealth Skyrockets in 2023: Musk Leads the Pack)

US Politics: Trump’s 2024 Presidential Bid in Jeopardy

In the realm of US politics, former President Donald Trump might face significant hurdles in his 2024 presidential run, including potential ballot access challenges and legal convictions. Additionally, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is tracking movements in the Mediterranean following a conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Business International Relations United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

