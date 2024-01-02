en English
Business

FETV Removed from Comcast Lineup: CEO Criticizes Industry Practices

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
FETV Removed from Comcast Lineup: CEO Criticizes Industry Practices

Family Entertainment Television (FETV) network, a fan-favorite in the Chicagoland area, has been unexpectedly removed from the Comcast lineup, leaving viewers in the lurch. The sudden withdrawal of FETV, renowned for broadcasting classics like Leave it to Beaver, Bewitched, and Perry Mason, has elicited strong criticism from its CEO, Drew Sumrall.

CEO Sumrall Accuses Comcast of Unfair Practices

Sumrall has been vocal about the larger industry practices, taking a stand against the stifling environment created by limited competition and the proliferation of walled gardens. In a statement, the CEO addressed the escalating network fees and retransmission costs, which he believes are resulting in higher costs for consumers. Despite Comcast handing FETV a notice of termination in certain markets in December, Sumrall has accused the telecommunications conglomerate of imposing unfair terms and favoring larger companies.

Customer Outrage over FETV Removal

As a result of this sudden move, customers have been expressing their discontent, calling for FETV to remain available on Comcast. However, as of January 2, FETV has taken a stand by not seeking a license fee from Comcast. Despite the network’s exit from the Comcast lineup, FETV continues to be available through other providers, giving fans of its classic programming a sigh of relief.

Comcast Remains Silent

Amidst the controversy and customer outrage, Comcast has maintained silence. The company has yet to comment on the situation or provide any explanation for the sudden removal of FETV from their lineup. This silence has only added fuel to the fire, as customers and critics alike question Comcast’s customer-centricity and business practices.

Business
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

