Ferrari Forecasts Continued Growth, Backed by Robust Order Book Until 2025

Amidst a challenging global economic climate, Ferrari, the luxury sports car manufacturer, has reported a robust fourth-quarter performance, surpassing market expectations. Despite a marginal dip in vehicle deliveries, the brand has witnessed an 11% surge in sales, primarily driven by a 14% year-on-year increase in revenue per vehicle. Ferrari's valuation and performance metrics now align more closely with a luxury goods company than a traditional car manufacturer, as it flaunts an anticipated operating profit margin of 27%.

Projected Growth and Investor Confidence

Ferrari has instilled confidence in its investors, promising continued revenue and core earnings growth. This positive forecast is backed by a strong order book that extends until 2025, revealing a steady demand for Ferrari's vehicles for years to come. The optimistic outlook has elevated Ferrari's market value significantly, with an expected adjusted EBITDA of at least 2.45 billion euros in 2024.

Embracing the Electric Trend

Further cementing its commitment to sustainability and technological advancement, Ferrari plans to launch its first fully electric car in 2025. The company has also roped in Lewis Hamilton, a renowned name in the racing world, for its Formula One racing team. With a long-term business plan predicting an adjusted EBITDA of 2.5 billion-2.7 billion euros in 2026, Ferrari showcases strong confidence in its future growth.

Robust Financial Performance

Ferrari's financial performance indicates an impressive upward trajectory in revenue and profit margins - a 17.2% rise in net revenues and a 31.8% increase in adjusted EBIT. The record results of 2023 lay a strong foundation for continued growth. Ferrari's shipments rose by 3.3% in 2023, reaching a total of 13,663 units. This was spurred by new model introductions and robust demand in the EMEA and Americas regions. Additionally, the company's net revenues for 2023 totaled Euro 5,970 million, a 17.2% rise, attributed to a rich product and country mix, increased contribution from personalizations, higher volumes, pricing, new sponsorships, higher Formula 1 commercial revenues, and a better ranking in 2022 vs 2021.