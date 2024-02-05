FERC Approves Day-Ahead Scheduling Reserve Products, a Significant Move in New England's Energy Market

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has given its nod to ISO New England's 'Day-Ahead Ancillary Services Initiative' (DASI), a significant leap forward in the energy sector. The initiative aims to amplify the grid operator's ability to bank on flexible resources to meet its operational needs. This approval marks a substantial advancement in providing appropriate compensation and incentives for fast-start and ramping services, which are crucial for the reliable operation of the New England market.

Revamping the Compensation Structure

These services have previously been undercompensated, leading to market inefficiencies. However, starting from March 1, 2025, the DASI products will ensure that flexible resources are compensated fairly and incentivized to perform in real-time. This aligns with the increasing integration of large-scale renewables and the evolving demand and supply dynamics of the market. It is projected that the plan would escalate the annual wholesale market costs by approximately $104.4 million and provide increased revenue to flexible resources such as energy storage and gas-fired power plants.

Encouragement and Penalties: A Balanced Approach

FERC emphasized that the new market would encourage resources to prepare a day ahead for real-time performance, introducing penalties for those who fail to meet obligations. This blend of encouragement and penalty aims to maintain the balance and reliability of the grid. The proposal, co-filed by ISO-NE and the New England Power Pool Participants Committee, includes a day-ahead ancillary services market to procure necessary operating reserves and incorporates market power mitigation rules to avert the exercise of market power.

Collaborative Move and Future Prospects

This proposal garnered widespread support and got approved through ISO-NE's stakeholder process. It exemplifies a collaborative effort of various industry stakeholders dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the energy market. ISO-NE commits to ongoing reviews to assess the market's performance and the possibility of future amendments, including a longer lead-time reserve product. It is a strategic move acknowledging the resource mix changes and the increasing operational uncertainties faced by ISO-NE.