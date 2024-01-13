Fenton, Missouri Braces for Cold Snap: Residents Take Precautions

Residents of Fenton, Missouri, are girding themselves for a frigid holiday weekend as temperatures take a nosedive. The cold snap has triggered a rush among the community members to take diverse precautionary measures to combat the chill.

Locals Seek Warmth and Supplies at Wally’s

Wally’s, a local gas station and convenience store, is witnessing a surge of customers stocking up on essentials to endure the frosty weather. Among them is Lauren Foster, who is planning a hibernation of sorts, intending to stay indoors as much as possible to evade the chill.

Protecting Cars and Switching Sports Venues

Willie Wessels offers a handy tip for vehicle owners: park cars in garages overnight, a simple step that can prevent doors from freezing shut due to any lingering moisture. The Lindenwood Lacrosse team has also felt the bite of the cold. Kelsey Long, a graduate student, shared that the team has been compelled to move their practice indoors, trading their customary outdoor field for a warmer setting.

Preparing for Power Outages and Emergency Situations

Meanwhile, Tony LeMaster from Blue Compass RV is spending his time winterizing RVs, taking a pause for coffee and snacks from Wally’s. Some residents, like Tio Wise, are gearing up for possible power outages by firing up their generators. Evita Horton adds another layer of preparedness, underlining the importance of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles for unforeseen situations such as this.

As the temperature continues to drop, Fenton residents are demonstrating resilience and resourcefulness in their response to the bitter cold, ensuring they remain safe and warm throughout the holiday weekend.