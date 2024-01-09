en English
Fennemore Merges with Savitt Bruce & Willey, Expands to Seattle

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
In a strategic move that reflects the evolving landscape of the legal industry, Fennemore, one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country, has announced a merger with Seattle’s Savitt Bruce & Willey LLP, effective February 1, 2024. The combined entity, retaining the name Fennemore, aims to harness the economic potential of Seattle, a city recognized for its rapid growth and burgeoning status as an innovation hub.

Expanding Footprints and Fusing Expertise

This merger marks a significant expansion for Fennemore, increasing its presence from 17 offices across five states. The firm, established in 1885, is lauded for its business-oriented legal services, while Savitt Bruce & Willey LLP has a sterling reputation as a boutique litigation firm known for its success in tackling diverse legal challenges. This amalgamation of expertise and resources is expected to enhance the level of legal services offered to clients.

Seattle: A Springboard for Growth

Seattle’s growth in tech, industry, and business has been a key factor in Fennemore’s decision to merge with a firm based in this city. James Goodnow, CEO of Fennemore, extolled Seattle’s growth trajectory and the city’s burgeoning role as a business and innovation center. The merger is not just a geographic expansion, but a strategic move designed to leverage the city’s growth potential and influence in sectors like technology, business, and real estate.

Anticipating a Robust Future

James Savitt of Savitt Bruce & Willey, who will lead the new Seattle office, highlighted the benefits of this merger. This includes the ability to draw on a larger team and improved resources for client service. With this merger, Fennemore continues to solidify its position as an industry trailblazer, ready to navigate the complexities of the legal landscape and deliver top-tier services that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

