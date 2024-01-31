FEMA's Webinar: A Step-by-Step Guide for Businesses on Engaging with FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced a webinar, offering guidance to businesses in American Samoa, Arizona, California, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, Hawai'i, Guam, Nevada, and the Republic of Marshall Islands Federated States of Micronesia on the intricate workings of engaging in business with FEMA. The webinar, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of FEMA's small business program, category management, contracting processes, and regional coordination, is scheduled for February 13, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PDT.

Webinar Details and Registration

Designed to be an educational session, the webinar requires pre-registration by February 12, 2024. However, the event has restricted participation, with a cap of four representatives per company. It is also important to note that attendance at the webinar does not imply a guaranteed contract award.

A Collaborative Effort

The webinar will not only be presented by FEMA. Other agencies, including the U.S. Small Business Administration and Minority Business Development Agency, will contribute to the presentations. The topics covered will span a broad spectrum, including the specifics of contracting during disasters, private sector coordination, and the nuances of FEMA's Small Business Program.

Accessibility and Further Inquiries

Ensuring accessibility, the webinar will provide closed captioning. For additional information and to access the full agenda, interested parties are directed to FEMA's website. Registrations for the webinar are to be made through a provided URL. For further inquiries or clarifications, FEMA's Region 9 Office of External Affairs can be reached.