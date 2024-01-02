FEMA to Open Disaster Recovery Centers in Illinois Following Severe Storms and Flooding

In the aftermath of the severe storms and flooding that ravaged Cook County on September 17-18, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced the opening of two new Disaster Recovery Centers in the region. These centers, located in Burnham and Phoenix, Illinois, will initiate operations on January 3rd, offering a suite of services aimed at aiding disaster survivors in their recovery journey.

A Comprehensive Approach to Disaster Recovery

The centers will be manned by specialists from both FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Their core mission: to assist individuals in applying for federal disaster assistance, uploading necessary documents, and providing guidance on how to make properties more disaster-resistant. This multi-faceted approach to disaster recovery aims to ensure that survivors are not only able to recover, but also better equipped to face future calamities.

Accessibility for All

Recognizing the diverse needs of the disaster-stricken community, FEMA has ensured the availability of assistance and materials in multiple languages, including American Sign Language. This provision ensures that a wide range of survivors, irrespective of their linguistic background or auditory abilities, can access the much-needed assistance in the wake of the disaster.

Alternative Methods for Assistance

While the centers are designed to offer in-person support, FEMA also provides alternative methods for applying for assistance. These include calling their helpline, using the online platform at DisasterAssistance.gov, or downloading the FEMA app. Video relay and other captioned telephone services are available for those who use relay services.

Next Steps

For further information about the disaster recovery efforts in Illinois, survivors are directed to visit FEMA’s dedicated webpage for the disaster, listed as disaster number 4749. The deadline to register for FEMA assistance is set for January 19, 2024. As such, survivors are urged to promptly access these resources and begin their recovery process.