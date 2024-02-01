FEMA Invests in Disaster Resilience in Puerto Rico

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is fortifying the disaster preparedness of Puerto Rico by investing in targeted mitigation projects. These interventions are aimed at enhancing the resilience of nonprofit institutions against the onslaught of future natural disasters.

FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Under the aegis of its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, FEMA is providing funding to Centro Para Puerto Rico, the operational arm of the Sila María Calderón Foundation. The key objective is to install a solar-powered energy backup system that will ensure continuity of vital services during emergencies. This system will fortify eight Community Technology Centers (CTCs) located in various regions including Aguada, Arecibo, Canóvanas, Lajas, Loíza, Ponce, Rincón, and San Germán. The CTCs play a crucial role in imparting digital literacy training, emergency response training, and providing support with FEMA disaster applications. During the first phase of the project, FEMA has allocated nearly $50,000, with a total funding cap of $1 million.

Strengthening Infrastructure

FEMA is also bolstering the healthcare infrastructure of Puerto Rico. The agency is funding a seismic retrofit for the San Lucas Memorial Hospital's deteriorating elevated potable water tank in Ponce. The hospital, which caters to over 75,000 patients annually from Ponce and surrounding areas, will have a reinforced water tank that is expected to remain serviceable for 30 years with proper maintenance. This project has received an initial funding of $63,000, with a total obligation of nearly $1.3 million.

Overall Impact

Overall, FEMA has awarded more than $3 billion for 198 projects under its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to improve Puerto Rico's disaster resilience. These projects are a part of the ongoing recovery process from Hurricane Fiona, for which FEMA's Public Assistance (PA) program has already earmarked over $563 million to address emergency and permanent infrastructure damage.