FEMA Faces Lawsuit Over Delayed Compensation For New Mexico’s Largest Wildfire

On January 3rd, 2024, a group of 15 claimants filed a lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), alleging that the agency had delayed compensation to the victims of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history. The fire, which originated from two prescribed burns by the U.S. Forest Service in early 2022, combined and obliterated roughly 341,000 acres, along with numerous homes, impacting thousands of residents.

FEMA’s Alleged Misrepresentation of Claim Deadlines

The lawsuit accuses FEMA of misrepresenting the deadlines for claims and not adhering to the mandated 180-day processing requirement. The agency, which has already disbursed $276 million to 880 claimants, acknowledges a flaw in its system that has perturbed the case management timelines. However, it has declined to comment directly on the lawsuit.

Delayed Compensation: A Closer Look

The claimants argue that FEMA has unilaterally decided that the 180-day period to notify claimants of a compensation offer commences not when a claim is submitted, but after FEMA has acknowledged the claim. This decision, they claim, can extend the waiting period to as long as five months.

Claims Totaling $17 Million

The current lawsuit claims a total of nearly $17 million in losses, an amount that has yet to be paid out. The plaintiffs are seeking a court order to compel FEMA to comply with the deadline, declare that the 180-day period starts when a claim is submitted, and pay claims submitted more than 180 days ago.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, a disaster of unprecedented proportions, has left a lasting impact on the residents of New Mexico. This lawsuit raises vital questions about FEMA’s role and responsibility in managing the aftermath of such events, and underscores the importance of transparency and timeliness in compensating victims for their losses.