Feeding Hope: Drexell & Honeybee's, a Restaurant Built on Generosity

In the heart of Brewton, Alabama, a small town with a population of less than 6,000, a unique restaurant challenges conventional business models. Here, Drexell & Honeybee's, a donation-based establishment, thrives on the power of generosity and community spirit over monetary profits. The brainchild of Fred and Lisa McMillan, the restaurant was recently highlighted on NBC's "TODAY" Show, where Lisa McMillan unraveled the inspiration behind this unconventional venture.

A Journey Sparked by Personal Struggles

Lisa McMillan's journey to founding Drexell & Honeybee's is rooted in her personal experience of food insecurity during pregnancy. This struggle ignited within her a deep commitment to serve those grappling with similar challenges. For over a decade, she delivered meals to those in need, particularly the elderly, before setting out to establish a space where anyone could enjoy a meal without the anxiety of payment.

Investing in Compassion over Profit

To turn Drexell & Honeybee's into a reality, the McMillans invested half of their retirement savings, a decision met with skepticism, especially in a time when other restaurants were shuttering. Undeterred by the doubts surrounding the feasibility of a donation-based model, they remained steadfast in their mission. Today, the restaurant operates solely on donations, with a team of dedicated volunteers staffing the establishment.

Simple Food, Profound Impact

The menu at Drexell & Honeybee's is determined by what is on sale at the grocery store. The restaurant opens its doors for lunch four days a week, offering heartwarming meals from 11 a.m to 1 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays. Despite modest earnings of about $110 a day since its opening in 2016, the restaurant continues to resonate with its patrons, embodying the McMillans' belief in the power of altruism and community support.

In a world driven by profit, Drexell & Honeybee's stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that the spirit of generosity can indeed sustain a business. It is a testament to the idea that our true wealth lies not in our bank accounts, but in the compassion and kindness we extend to others.