en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Feed Iowa First: A Community Farming Initiative Bridging Cultures

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Feed Iowa First: A Community Farming Initiative Bridging Cultures

In Linn County, Iowa, a remarkable initiative is bridging the gap between immigrant farmers and their aspirations to cultivate culturally significant crops. The initiative, Feed Iowa First, has set afoot a community farming program designed to empower immigrants from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo by providing them with access to farmland. The crops they wish to grow, including yuca, cassava, and hot peppers, are either scarce or expensive in Iowa, making this initiative all the more critical.

Facilitating Access to Land

Directed by Emmaly Renshaw, the program is not exclusively targeting those looking to farming as their main source of income. Instead, its goal is to enable immigrants to provide for their families and communities. The participating farmers, although equipped with agricultural know-how, often find it difficult to acquire farmland due to exorbitant land prices. Feed Iowa First is addressing this issue by connecting these farmers with the land they need to grow their crops.

Success and Demand

The program’s success is reflected in the significant demand for these culturally relevant foods. A remarkable example is the distribution of a thousand pounds of habanero peppers in just three days, an achievement that underscores the importance and potential of this initiative. It’s not just about providing nourishment or facilitating income generation, it’s about preserving cultural identity and strengthening community bonds through shared culinary traditions.

Breaking Barriers, Building Community

By removing barriers to farmland and providing support, Feed Iowa First is not only fostering a sense of belonging among immigrant communities but also contributing to Iowa’s food diversity. The program is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the transformative potential of agriculture when it is made accessible to all, irrespective of their origin.

0
Agriculture United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jigawa State Governor Reaffirms Commitment to 12-Point Agenda in New Year Message

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bhojpur's Farming Crisis: A Tale of Rising Costs and Declining Profits

By Rafia Tasleem

Air Pollution and Food Security: A New Perspective on China's Environmental Strategy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hybrid Approach Optimizes Agricultural Practices, Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Doug Specialties Faces Lawsuits from Produce Suppliers, Accused of PAC ...
@Agriculture · 16 mins
Doug Specialties Faces Lawsuits from Produce Suppliers, Accused of PAC ...
heart comment 0
Prominent Horse Rider, Izzy Taylor, Fined for Fire Safety Breaches

By Waqas Arain

Prominent Horse Rider, Izzy Taylor, Fined for Fire Safety Breaches
India’s Sugar Production Declines by 7.7% in Early 2023-24 Season

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Sugar Production Declines by 7.7% in Early 2023-24 Season
Seasonal Agricultural Workers Sue Canadian Government Over Alleged Exploitation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Seasonal Agricultural Workers Sue Canadian Government Over Alleged Exploitation
Egypt Prioritizes Efficient Water Management and Yacht Tourism

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt Prioritizes Efficient Water Management and Yacht Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
West Ham's Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension
14 seconds
West Ham's Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension
Russia Stands with Haiti: A Message of Solidarity on the 220th Independence Anniversary
22 seconds
Russia Stands with Haiti: A Message of Solidarity on the 220th Independence Anniversary
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay Senior Care Provider Over Death From Bedsore
52 seconds
Lawsuit Filed Against Green Bay Senior Care Provider Over Death From Bedsore
Faversham Town FC Parts Ways with Coach Sammy Moore Amidst Performance Concerns
56 seconds
Faversham Town FC Parts Ways with Coach Sammy Moore Amidst Performance Concerns
Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
1 min
Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts
1 min
Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts
The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients
1 min
The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
3 mins
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
East Mississippi Community College Football: A Beacon of Transformation and Achievement
3 mins
East Mississippi Community College Football: A Beacon of Transformation and Achievement
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app