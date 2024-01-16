Fed's Interest Rate Hikes Impacting NYC Homeowners

The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes are beginning to significantly impact single-family homeowners in New York City. As the Fed continues to deploy rate hikes to combat inflation, the cost of borrowing for home purchases and mortgages is rising, leading to higher monthly payments for new borrowers and those with adjustable-rate mortgages. This could potentially strain some homeowners financially. Moreover, the higher interest rates might also cool the housing market, as the increased financing cost could reduce home purchase demand. These rate hikes' effects are a crucial development for the real estate industry and individuals intending to buy or sell homes in New York City.

Advertisment

Confidence in Reaching Inflation Goals

Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, expressed confidence that the Fed is nearing its 2 percent inflation target. Waller indicated that if inflation remains under control, the Fed is on track to cut interest rates later in the year. Inflation fell from 9 percent in June 2022 to 3.4 percent in December. The Fed, in its bid to control inflation, had hiked interest rates to 5.25-5.5 percent in July 2023.

Rate Hikes and the U.S. Economy

Advertisment

Despite the Federal Reserve's rate hikes over the past two years, the U.S. economy has remained robust. However, there's growing concern about the potential impact of these historically high interest rates on slowing down the economy. The slow adjustment of mortgage rates for existing borrowers in the U.S. has not significantly delayed the effects of monetary tightening, unlike in other major advanced economies. The U.S. has experienced a slow, steady increase in the average rate on outstanding mortgages, unlike countries like Australia and Finland, where rates rose more swiftly.

Future of Interest Rates

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman believes the Federal Reserve should exercise caution when considering cutting interest rates too soon. The Fed held its rates steady in December for the third consecutive time, keeping the benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a targeted range between 5.25%-5.5%. Federal Open Market Committee members signaled that three rate cuts might be on the cards in 2024. Friedman argues that the knowledge of lowering inflation and moderating business costs could instill more confidence in companies, potentially leading to a broader-based improvement in valuations and increased interest from investors willing to put risk capital to work.