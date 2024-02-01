Fed's Interest Rate Decision Triggers Downturn in U.S. Stocks

On the last trading day of January, U.S. stocks took a substantial hit following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady at 5.25%-5.50%. The Federal Open Markets Committee's (FOMC) announcement pointed out that current economic conditions don't justify an interest rate reduction until there's broader assurance that inflation is consistently moving towards the 2% target. This stance torpedoed investors' hopes for a more immediate dovish tilt in monetary policy.

The Market Takes a Hit

The S&P 500 recorded its biggest daily decline since September 21, while all three major U.S. stock indexes notched losses for the day but still wrapped up the month with gains. The tech sector, already reeling from Alphabet's underwhelming earnings report, took additional hits after the Fed's announcement. Despite the dip, earnings season reports revealed that 80% of companies exceeded expectations, with projected earnings growth rising to 6.1% year-on-year.

Stocks on a Downslide

However, shares in companies like Alphabet and New York Community Bancorp experienced sharp drops, the latter due to an unexpected loss and dividend cut. Economic indicators released on the day suggested some relief in the labor market, which the Fed considers necessary for keeping inflation in check. Market reaction was mirrored in the broader stats, with declining issues outnumbering advancers on both the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Fed's Decision and its Implications

