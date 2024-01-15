en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

FedEx to Launch Data-Driven Commerce Platform, FDX, to Compete with Amazon

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
FedEx to Launch Data-Driven Commerce Platform, FDX, to Compete with Amazon

In a bid to reclaim its market share in the delivery and logistics sector, FedEx has unveiled plans to launch a new data-driven commerce platform named fdx, set to debut in the fall of 2024. The platform, an evolution of the capabilities of ShopRunner, an e-commerce store FedEx acquired in 2020, is designed to provide online merchants with comprehensive e-commerce solutions. These include providing supply chain management data and insights on the carbon impact of supply chain resources.

FDX: A Data-Driven Commerce Platform

The fdx platform promises to offer end-to-end e-commerce solutions for businesses of all sizes, connecting the entire customer journey from demand creation to delivery and returns. It aims to assist businesses in enhancing their operational efficiency and decision-making through data-driven insights. Moreover, the platform will enable merchants to connect with potential customers, share delivery estimates, track shipments with near real-time visibility, and manage returns digitally.

Competing with Amazon

FedEx’s move to launch fdx reflects its strategic response to the growing threat posed by Amazon. The e-commerce titan has developed its own logistics operation, primarily relying on third-party contractors, and surpassed both FedEx and UPS in home package deliveries in the US in 2022. By offering a platform that not only provides logistical solutions but also equips merchants with tools for estimated delivery dates during the shopping process and a custom post-purchase experience, FedEx is positioning itself as a formidable competitor to Amazon.

Looking Ahead

Despite attempts to contact FedEx for more information, there was no immediate response at the time of this update on January 14th, 2024. However, FedEx’s financial health appears robust, with a strong market cap, impressive gross profit margin, and a commitment to maintaining dividend payments for 26 consecutive years. As it continues to invest in digital transformation, the company seems set on a positive trajectory.

0
Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
42 seconds ago
Red Sea Conflict Triggers Unprecedented 600% Surge in Shipping Costs
Unprecedented increases in shipping costs are shaking the global trade landscape, largely due to the need for shipping companies to circumnavigate conflict zones in the Red Sea. The escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas have forced vessels to steer clear of the Suez Canal, leading to a whopping 600% hike in shipping costs. This rerouting,
Red Sea Conflict Triggers Unprecedented 600% Surge in Shipping Costs
Vietnam's State-Owned Shipbuilder SBIC Navigates Towards Bankruptcy
13 mins ago
Vietnam's State-Owned Shipbuilder SBIC Navigates Towards Bankruptcy
Riding out the Storm: Australian Startups and the VC Funding Challenge of 2024
13 mins ago
Riding out the Storm: Australian Startups and the VC Funding Challenge of 2024
Karina Irby: The Struggles Behind the Success of Moana Bikini
56 seconds ago
Karina Irby: The Struggles Behind the Success of Moana Bikini
HCLTech Dominates Indian IT Sector: CEO C. Vijayakumar Shares Growth Insights
4 mins ago
HCLTech Dominates Indian IT Sector: CEO C. Vijayakumar Shares Growth Insights
Fiji's Mining Future: Minister Vosarogo Stresses Landowner Consent and Legal Protection
13 mins ago
Fiji's Mining Future: Minister Vosarogo Stresses Landowner Consent and Legal Protection
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
3 mins
Iowa Republican Caucus 2024: The Battle Against Trump Begins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
6 mins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
6 mins
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
7 mins
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
11 mins
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
11 mins
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
12 mins
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
12 mins
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
12 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
12 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app