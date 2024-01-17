Federal Taxes to Be Applied on Inflation Relief Rebates in Arizona

Arizona families who received financial rebates as relief from inflation last fall are now facing a new challenge: federal taxes on those rebates. In an unexpected twist, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has declared these rebates taxable, creating a ripple of concern among the recipients, who saw the rebates as a lifeline amid the rising cost of living.

A Closer Look at the Rebates

The size of the rebates varied significantly, ranging from $100 to $750, based on family size and the age of children. For instance, a $750 rebate could result in a tax of $165 for those in the 22% federal tax bracket. This bracket includes married couples filing jointly with incomes between $89,451 and $190,750 in 2023. Despite the federal tax, the Arizona Department of Revenue has confirmed that there will be no state tax applied to the rebates.

The Rebate Initiative

The rebates were part of a budget deal orchestrated by the Legislature's Freedom Caucus and Governor Katie Hobbs. The initiative aimed at easing the financial strain caused by inflation, particularly on families with lower incomes. However, the new tax implications could potentially dampen some of the relief originally intended by the rebate scheme.

Tax Guidance for Recipients

With tax season on the horizon, the Arizona Department of Revenue is stepping in to provide guidance to those who received rebates. Taxpayers are advised to subtract the amount of the rebate from their federally adjusted gross income when filing state taxes. The department has also instructed recipients on how to report the rebate using the 1099-MISC form, which will be available on the aztaxes.gov website.

As the news of the tax implications spreads, families in Arizona are left to recalculate their finances. While the rebates provided temporary relief, the tax bill could serve as a reminder of the persistent challenges posed by inflation.