en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Federal Reserve’s Response to the Economic Downturn: A Model of Resilience

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Federal Reserve’s Response to the Economic Downturn: A Model of Resilience

Anyone who thought the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn would lead to a financial meltdown in the United States must have been surprised by the resilience shown by the Federal Reserve. The unprecedented crisis brought businesses to a halt, canceled events, and led to a rush for cash as individuals and companies scrambled to maintain liquidity. The resulting disruption of financial markets threatened to worsen the economic crisis, but the Federal Reserve, led by Jerome Powell, was quick to respond.

Decisive Action to Curb Crisis

The Federal Reserve undertook a series of actions to maintain credit flow and limit economic damage. These actions included substantial purchases of U.S. government and mortgage-backed securities, as well as lending to support various sectors of the economy. The aggressive use of the Fed’s lending powers was emphasized until a stable recovery was assured.

The Critical Role of the Federal Reserve

The Fed’s intervention was particularly crucial because, unlike in many countries where credit typically flows through the banking system, in the U.S., a significant amount of credit is channeled through capital markets. The Fed focused on maintaining the functioning of these markets, especially the essential Treasury market. When the targeting of the Treasury market alone proved insufficient, the Fed also directly intervened in corporate and municipal debt markets. This intervention enabled key economic players to continue operations and pay workers, with the goal of allowing businesses to recover post-pandemic.

Supporting Banks to Meet Credit Demand

Banks also received support from the Fed in the form of unlimited liquidity. This support enabled financial institutions to meet credit demands and extend new loans to businesses and households under financial stress. These comprehensive measures were aimed at preventing further financial market disruptions and ensuring a smoother path to economic recovery.

As the world moves into 2024, the Federal Reserve’s steps towards economic stability and recovery reflect a commitment to the financial well-being of the nation. With predicted interest rate cuts and a focus on maintaining liquidity, the United States is poised for a strong rebound post-pandemic. But as the dust settles, the question remains: How will the economic landscape reshape itself in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s decisive action?

0
Economy United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

By Muhammad Jawad

Egypt's Ministry of Local Development Boosts Economy with Micro Enterprise Funding

By Hadeel Hashem

Renton to Vote on Minimum Wage Hike Amid Rising Living Costs

By Waqas Arain

Detroit's Future in the Balancing: Auto Industry, Innovation Hubs, and Population Growth

By Israel Ojoko

Navigating the Stock Market: A Review of 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024 ...
@Analysis · 8 mins
Navigating the Stock Market: A Review of 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Ohio Raises Minimum Wage: A Step Forward or a Drop in the Ocean?

By BNN Correspondents

Ohio Raises Minimum Wage: A Step Forward or a Drop in the Ocean?
Navigating the Retail Landscape in 2024: Insights from Steve Sadove

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Retail Landscape in 2024: Insights from Steve Sadove
Ruchir Sharma’s Balanced Analysis of Sri Lanka’s Economic Situation

By Muhammad Jawad

Ruchir Sharma's Balanced Analysis of Sri Lanka's Economic Situation
Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply
Latest Headlines
World News
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
11 seconds
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
34 seconds
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
40 seconds
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
46 seconds
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
47 seconds
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
56 seconds
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
57 seconds
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
59 seconds
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
1 min
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app