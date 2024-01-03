en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Federal Reserve Signals Possible End to Rate Hikes, Affects Market and Manufacturing Sector

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Federal Reserve Signals Possible End to Rate Hikes, Affects Market and Manufacturing Sector

In a significant shift in U.S. monetary policy, the Federal Reserve has indicated that the cycle of rate increases initiated in 2022 may be drawing to a close. The minutes from the December meeting reveal a consensus among Fed officials that the economy has demonstrated resilience in the face of rapidly increased interest rates, leading to the expectation of a series of rate cuts in 2024.

Decoding the Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy

According to the minutes, the Federal Reserve’s officials believe they have completed the interest-rate increases that began in March 2022. However, they remain vigilant, leaving the door open for future rate hikes if necessary. This stance reflects the uncertain nature of economic forecasting and the Fed’s commitment to maintaining financial stability and controlling inflation.

Throughout 2023, inflation showed signs of cooling, allowing the Fed to pivot away from rate increases. The Fed’s preferred measure of price increases had climbed 2.6 percent in the year through November. The minutes also highlighted the potential risks that an overly restrictive monetary policy could pose to the economy.

Market Reaction and Future Expectations

The release of the minutes resulted in a slight decline in shares in industrial and transportation sectors. However, U.S. stocks pared losses, and U.S. Treasury yields remained largely unchanged. Future traders still anticipate an initial rate cut as early as March, with the policy rate expected to end the year in the 3.75-4.00 range, 1.5 percentage points lower than it presently stands.

While Wall Street eagerly anticipates these rate cuts, Fed officials have tempered this optimism. They want to see a consistent trend of easing price hikes before cutting rates and continue to scrutinize other aspects of the economy, such as economic activity and inflation.

Implications for the Manufacturing Sector and Corporate World

Despite the anticipated easing in monetary policy, the U.S. manufacturing sector continues to contract. The Institute for Supply Management reported a slight improvement in its U.S. manufacturing activity index, which rose by 0.7 percentage points to 47.4 in December. This, however, marks the 14th consecutive month of contraction in the sector.

In corporate news, Airbus is in talks to purchase the cybersecurity division of Atos. The preliminary offer estimates the unit’s value at approximately $1.97 billion, debt included. This potential deal underscores the ongoing consolidation and value recognition in the cybersecurity industry.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
RCTVX: Unveiling Mystery and Magic in Coin Collecting
In an innovative twist to coin collecting, Rare Collectibles TV (RCTV) has unveiled RCTVX, a mystery box brimming with three individually sealed precious metal coins. The box, akin to opening a pack of sports cards, offers a thrilling and educative numismatic ride while providing an opportunity to secure precious metals. Unearthing Treasures with RCTVX Each
RCTVX: Unveiling Mystery and Magic in Coin Collecting
Nickel Mining Market Analysis: Unveiling the Global Nickel Industry Landscape
2 mins ago
Nickel Mining Market Analysis: Unveiling the Global Nickel Industry Landscape
Robert Nobriga Joins Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Board; Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Leadership Updates
4 mins ago
Robert Nobriga Joins Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Board; Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Leadership Updates
Chicago's Historic Marina City Retail Space Sold for $30 Million
1 min ago
Chicago's Historic Marina City Retail Space Sold for $30 Million
LG Announces New OLED TV Lineup with Upgraded AI Processor at CES 2024
2 mins ago
LG Announces New OLED TV Lineup with Upgraded AI Processor at CES 2024
Nintendo's Next Leap: Analyst Predicts New Console in 2024
2 mins ago
Nintendo's Next Leap: Analyst Predicts New Console in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
14 seconds
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
24 seconds
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
52 seconds
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
1 min
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
1 min
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
1 min
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
2 mins
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
2 mins
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
World Darts Championship Final: Luke Littler's Struggles Lead to Disappointment
2 mins
World Darts Championship Final: Luke Littler's Struggles Lead to Disappointment
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
8 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
21 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app