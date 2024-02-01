Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates, Tech Stocks Feel the Pinch

As the clock struck 2:30 pm Eastern time, all eyes were on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who held the media's attention following the central bank's first interest rate decision of the year. Investors, with mixed anticipations, were watching the U.S. equity futures in early Wednesday trading. Meanwhile, tech giants were grappling with the fallout of their previous night's earnings reports.

AI Advancements & Market Repercussions

Microsoft and Alphabet, two leading tech behemoths, had their stocks stumble after revealing the high costs of AI advancements noted in their fourth-quarter earnings. Simultaneously, Advanced Micro Devices' shares took a hit following a cautious revenue outlook owing to fluctuating demand for its new AI chips. These chips are set to compete head-on with Nvidia. Tesla shares too fell after a Delaware court ruled in favor of shareholders who argued that Elon Musk's hefty pay package did not align with the company's best interest.

This string of tech stock drops is leading to a projected sharp decline for the Nasdaq at the opening bell. The S&P 500 and Dow are also expected to open lower, influenced by the tech sector's performance and looming earnings reports from Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms. However, Walmart shares rose after announcing a planned stock split. Other significant earnings reports are expected from Mastercard and Boeing before trading begins, and Qualcomm after trading closes.

Federal Reserve's Rate Decision & Market Response

In the bond market, yields are trading lower before the Fed's rate decision. Traders are not expecting changes to the current policy rate but see a possibility of rate cuts starting in late March. The U.S. dollar index saw a slight uptick, while the euro fell in response to comments from the European Central Bank President. The Federal Reserve, in its policy-setting committee, chose to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5 1/4 to 5 1/2 percent, indicating no immediate plans for rate cuts. The Committee plans to continue assessing incoming data and the balance of risks, reducing holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt in the process.