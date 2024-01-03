en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Federal Reserve Hints at Policy Pivot, Fuels Rally in Precious Metals

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Federal Reserve Hints at Policy Pivot, Fuels Rally in Precious Metals

In a pivotal development, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) has suggested its intent to alter its stance on interest rates, hinting at a transition from quantitative tightening (QT) to quantitative easing (QE).

Such a shift was implied in the recent post-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) press conference, steered by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Powell’s remarks indicate that the Fed considers the present rate hikes adequate and is mulling over the timing and terms for future rate cuts.

A Response to Unseen Adverse Conditions

Experts believe that this potential shift by the Fed is a response to negative conditions within the banking and economic systems, conditions that remain undisclosed to the public. This belief is reinforced by actions such as the reduction of the Reverse Repo Facility and the initiation of the Standing Repo Facility. These moves are seen to increase liquidity in the banking system, a move that some interpret as a form of QE.

Impact on Precious Metals and Mining Stocks

The perceived pivot has triggered a significant rally in precious metals. Gold and silver have seen notable value increases, and mining stocks, particularly GDX, have experienced even larger surges. The prevailing sentiment is that this marks the commencement of a sustained bull cycle in precious metals. Mining stocks such as Cabral Gold and i-80 Gold have shown promising drill results, contributing to their rising stock values.

2024 Forecast: A Shift to Rate Cuts

The 2024 rotation on the Fed’s interest rate setting committee leans more hawkish than the outgoing 2023 group. Despite this, the expectation of a pivot to interest rate cuts remains unshaken. Powell’s signal of the Fed’s intent to commence cutting rates this year has sent bond yields tumbling, with markets pricing in rapid policy rate reductions starting in March. Economists predict as many as five quarter-point rate cuts this year. The US economy appears to be operating at a softer pace, with hiring and spending remaining robust. The absence of a recession, as inflation inches toward 2, suggests that the US economy is on track for a soft landing.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating Home Equity Loans and HELOC Rates in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Sunfeast Farmlite Leads Biscuit Industry with Innovative 100% Paper Packaging

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China's Economic Inputs Hit Five-Month Low Amid Property Market Struggles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ensemble Fund Trails S&P 500 in Fiscal Year Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Sustainability in the Financial Sector: A Global Focus in 2024 ...
@Australia · 5 mins
Sustainability in the Financial Sector: A Global Focus in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Clay Craft India Forges Strategic Retail Partnerships to Expand Reach

By Rafia Tasleem

Clay Craft India Forges Strategic Retail Partnerships to Expand Reach
Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting Doubt on State’s Clean Energy Future

By BNN Correspondents

Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting Doubt on State's Clean Energy Future
Litecoin Sees Unprecedented Surge in New Addresses; NuggetRush Gains Traction in Crypto Gaming

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Litecoin Sees Unprecedented Surge in New Addresses; NuggetRush Gains Traction in Crypto Gaming
Mongla Port Authority Launches e-Payment System: A Step Towards a ‘Smart Port’

By Muhammad Jawad

Mongla Port Authority Launches e-Payment System: A Step Towards a 'Smart Port'
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
3 mins
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
4 mins
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
4 mins
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
5 mins
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
5 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
6 mins
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
6 mins
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
7 mins
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
7 mins
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
47 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app