Federal Reserve Governor Waller Discusses Future of U.S. Monetary Policy

In a compelling turn of events, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller recently discussed the nuances of U.S. monetary policy at the Brookings Institution in Washington D.C. Waller suggested a methodical approach to potential interest rate cuts in 2023, emphasizing that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may lower the federal funds rate this year, as long as inflation does not remain elevated.

Advertisment

Rate Cuts and Market Expectations

Waller's stand notably deviates from past cycles where rate cuts were enacted more rapidly. The market, in response, had braced for aggressive easing, with the CME Group's FedWatch tool showing a 67% chance of cuts commencing in March. However, the tide seems to be shifting after Waller's comments, with expectations for 2024 undergoing slight adjustments.

Slowing Down on Quantitative Tightening

Advertisment

Additionally, Waller touched upon a potential deceleration in quantitative tightening. This would involve reducing the balance sheet roll-off without reinvesting the proceeds from maturing bonds, currently capped at $95 billion per month. Importantly, he noted, this tapering would apply solely to Treasuries and exclude mortgage-backed securities.

Resilience Amid Inflationary Pressures

Highlighting the resilience of the labor market and consistent economic growth despite inflationary pressures, Waller pointed to short-term inflation measures that are inching closer to the Fed's 2% target. With the unemployment rate held below 4% and GDP growth surpassing expectations, the anticipated recession was successfully averted. Waller concluded by saying that the risks associated with policy tightening leading to an economic slowdown are becoming more balanced, and future policy settings should be approached with caution.