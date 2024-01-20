Federal Reserve Governor Hints at Possible Compromise on Bank Capital Plan

Key financial and regulatory developments are currently unfolding, reshaping the landscape of the global economy. One of the significant changes is that U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman has hinted at the possibility of a compromise on a contentious bank capital plan, provided there are substantive amendments.

Advertisment

Bank Capital Plan Controversy

The bank capital plan, which has been under fire from bankers, is a Federal Reserve proposal to significantly increase banks' capital requirements. This primarily pertains to operational risk, necessitating that banks have a larger financial buffer to cover potential disruptions, such as litigation or cybersecurity attacks. Critics argue that the proposal is overkill, suggesting that operational losses are usually not correlated with credit risk events.

Compromise on the Horizon

Advertisment

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman, a prominent voice of internal dissent against the proposal, has expressed cautious optimism about reaching a compromise on large bank capital framework reforms. Bowman emphasized the need for changes to address over-calibration and lack of regulatory tailoring in the proposed reforms. While she has not called for the rule to be withdrawn and reproposed, she argues that the rule, as currently configured, could cause more harm than good.

Industry Reaction and Next Steps

The industry is strongly opposed to the proposal, and regulators are now considering these complaints. The comment period for the proposed rule recently closed, with numerous submissions raising concerns about the potential negative impacts on U.S. banks. The Fed has conducted a quantitative impact study on the potential effects of the proposed capital rules on large banks, with the data to be incorporated into the final rule. The central bank's proposal to boost lenders' capital needs requires substantive changes and should seek comments on any revised plan, which would delay its finalization.