Federal Reserve Foresees Potential Interest Rate Cuts in 2024

In a recent turn of events, minutes from their December meeting reveal that Federal Reserve officials anticipate potential interest rate cuts in 2024. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held the benchmark rate steady between 5.25% and 5.5% during the meeting, with projections of three quarter percentage point cuts by 2024’s end. However, officials expressed significant uncertainty around this outcome, emphasizing that the actual policy path will hinge on evolving economic conditions.

The Fed’s Economic Outlook

Supply chain issues that significantly influenced inflation peaking in mid-2022 seem to have softened, and there has been some progress in balancing the labor market. The ‘dot plot’ of individual members’ expectations suggests the overnight borrowing rate could be reduced near the long-run range of 2% by 2024. However, there is a high degree of uncertainty about the policy path. Some members indicated that elevated rates might be maintained if inflation does not decline, while others pointed to the possibility of further hikes.

Market Expectations Vs. Federal Reserve’s Stance

Market expectations, heavily influenced by Fed funds futures trading, hint at the potential for more aggressive rate cuts in 2024, possibly resulting in a fed funds rate between 3.75% and 4%. Despite this, the importance of a cautious, data-dependent approach to monetary policy decisions was reiterated. The intention is to keep policy restrictive until inflation consistently moves towards the Committee’s objective. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin highlighted the risks of achieving a ‘soft landing’ for the economy.

Fed’s Efforts to Reduce Bond Holdings

The minutes also touched on the Fed’s efforts to reduce its bond holdings. So far, about $1.2 trillion has been rolled off, and discussions are set to begin in advance of ending this process to provide public notice. The decision to wind down the process of reducing bond holdings on the balance sheet is based on when bank reserves are somewhat above the level judged consistent with ample.