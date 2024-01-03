en English
Business

Federal Reserve Eyes Potential Rate Cuts Amid Economic Uncertainties

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
In a pivotal December meeting, officials of the Federal Reserve deliberated the future of interest rate policies, as revealed in the recently published minutes. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) resolved to keep its benchmark rate within the 5.25% to 5.5% range, hinting at potential three-quarter percentage point rate cuts by the end of 2024.

The Path Forward

While the trajectory of future rate cuts teeters on uncertainties, it will ultimately be dictated by economic developments. The FOMC’s decision reflects progress in combating inflation, which peaked in mid-2022, citing improvements in the supply chain and a more balanced labor market. Projections over the next three years suggest cuts to bring the overnight borrowing rate down near the long-term range of 2%, contingent upon a favorable inflation outlook.

The minutes underscore an elevated uncertainty regarding the policy path. Some committee members advocated for a sustained restrictive policy stance until inflation consistently aligns with the committee’s objectives. Despite these cautious sentiments, market expectations are tilting towards aggressive rate cuts in 2024. Fed funds futures indicate the potential for six quarter-point cuts, potentially lowering the fed funds rate to a range between 3.75% and 4%.

A Balancing Act

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stressed the risks associated with managing the economy’s soft landing. The FOMC members also deliberated the reduction of the Fed’s bond holdings, considering concluding the process when bank reserves are adequate. The central bank has pared down its bond holdings by approximately $1.2 trillion, with plans to provide public notice well in advance before bringing the process to a halt.

Business Economy United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

