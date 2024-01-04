Federal Reserve Considers Ending Quantitative Tightening Sooner Than Expected

The Federal Reserve is reportedly mulling over the timing for discussing an end to its quantitative tightening process. This revelation came to light according to the minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which indicated that several committee members believe it might be time to contemplate the technical details that will guide the decision to decelerate the balance sheet reduction. Previously, the Committee had hinted that the shrinkage would slow down and eventually halt once reserve balances exceeded levels deemed sufficient to maintain ample reserves. The insinuation that these discussions may kick off earlier than projected suggests that the end of the balance sheet contraction could be in sight.

Signs of a Shift in Monetary Policy

US Treasuries have once again taken a hit and stocks are predominantly flat, marking one of the most severe coordinated drops for the pair on record. The impending Federal Reserve minutes and jobs data due at week’s end are the driving forces behind these market movements. In the face of these economic indicators, some Federal Reserve officials are primed to discuss the requirements for the central bank to halt the ongoing depletion of its substantial holdings of cash and bonds. This move signifies a potential major shift in central bank monetary policy.

A Pivot Towards Ending Quantitative Tightening

The Federal Reserve is contemplating bringing an end to quantitative tightening, altering its language to allude to the possibility of rate cuts as early as March if supply-driven disinflation persists. The Fed’s reassessment of inflation has transformed the circumstances under which rate cuts may take place, leading to a robust rally in financial conditions. Critical factors include the Federal Reserve’s institutional culture of preserving its independence and the global implications of an early Fed pivot. Equity markets and credit spreads have seen significant rallies in tandem with the rates curve due to expectations of lower interest rates.

Anticipating the End of Quantitative Tightening

Many market observers have set their sights on the second or third quarter of this year as the possible end date for the quantitative tightening wind-down. If the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet reduction process does indeed conclude, it could trigger a significant shift in the global financial landscape. The Bank of Canada’s Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle announced at the National Bank Financial Services Conference in Montreal that quantitative tightening will likely conclude in late 2024 or the first half of 2025. The program is expected to complete once settlement balances have reached a range of $20 billion to $60 billion, at which point the central bank would commence asset purchases once more.