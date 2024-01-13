en English
Federal Reserve Considers Adjustments to Basel III Endgame Amid Escalating Concerns

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Federal Reserve Considers Adjustments to Basel III Endgame Amid Escalating Concerns

In a pivotal move reflecting the dynamic interplay of regulations, economy, and public interests, the Federal Reserve is contemplating alterations to the Basel III Endgame—a proposed suite of banking capital regulations. The decision follows significant opposition from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including small business owners, bipartisan lawmakers, civil rights groups, and consumer advocates. At the heart of the outcry lies a concern that the current rule could impede access to affordable capital for small businesses, with a staggering 80% citing escalated interest rates as their primary hurdle.

Voices of Concern and Readiness for Revision

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, and Chairman Jerome Powell have given credence to the criticisms, signaling their willingness to revise the proposal—especially to prevent adverse impacts on low and moderate-income communities. As the official comment deadline for the proposal looms, there’s an urgent call for a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis. Critics argue that augmented capital requirements could trigger higher costs for loans, thereby influencing small businesses and the broader economy unfavorably.

Jamie Dimon, the influential figurehead of JPMorgan Chase, has been upfront about his apprehensions. He suggests that the rules could compel banks to hold additional capital, consequently shrinking the pool of funds available for lending. The Basel III Endgame, slated for finalization later this year, with regulations taking effect in 2025, could potentially cause banks to curtail lending and offload loans from their balance sheets.

Private Lenders, A Potential Savior

This scenario opens up a window of opportunity for private lenders to step in and fill the void in the market. Meanwhile, the banking industry is actively lobbying against the proposal, underscoring the potential detrimental effects on lending—most significantly to small businesses and in minority communities.

In a recent development, a coalition of financial trade groups released a joint comment letter claiming that the proposed capital rule lacked the requisite justification and evidence, as per the Administrative Procedure Act. They have threatened legal action if the regulators do not delay and significantly amend the rule. The letter raises concerns about recalculating capital requirements for banking organizations with total assets of $100 billion or more, using external models for credit risk, and the impact of the proposal on regulatory costs and lending. As the comment period for the capital proposal closes on January 16, regulators are seriously considering each comment from interested parties.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

