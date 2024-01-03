en English
Transportation

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Federal Grant Boosts CTA’s Red Line Extension Project

In a significant stride towards enhancing public transportation in the Windy City, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has revealed an impending bumper funding injection for its Red Line Extension Project from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) ‘New Starts’ program. The project, which seeks to lengthen the Red Line by an impressive 5.6 miles, reaching the Far South Side of Chicago, has advanced to the subsequent phase of the program. This progression puts it in line to secure a grant totaling around $1.973 billion—the largest transit infrastructure award ever projected for the CTA.

Expansion to New Frontiers

The ambitious extension plan will see the Red Line stretch beyond its current terminus at the 95th Street Terminal, charting a path to a brand-new endpoint at 130th Street. This expansion comes with the construction of four new accessible stations at strategic locations: 103rd Street, 111th Street, Michigan Avenue, and 130th Street. These stations are set to significantly boost connectivity in the area, promising comprehensive transit amenities like connections to bus routes, bicycle facilities, pedestrian access, and parking.

Redefining Public Transit

Apart from the new stations, the project also encompasses the development of a new rail yard and additional rail facilities. These developments serve as a testament to the CTA’s commitment to redefining public transit in Chicago. According to the CTA’s estimates, the completion of the Red Line Extension will slash commuting times for riders by up to 30 minutes to and from the new 130th Street Station.

A Boost for Cyclists and Pedestrians

In a related development, city officials are laying the groundwork for the construction of a walking and cycling path along 130th Street on the Far South Side. This path will create a linkage between Altgeld Gardens and adjacent communities with the Major Taylor Trail. This initiative, part of a citywide vision for green infrastructure projects, will bolster safety and transportation for pedestrians and cyclists. The Red Line’s extension to 130th Street, expected by the end of this decade, will make this multi-use path a vital component in creating a more walkable and bike-friendly community.

Transportation United States
Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

