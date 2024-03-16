Federal Furry Friends: Unpacking the Roles and Costs of Government-Employed Animals

Washington's corridors of power are going to the dogs - and sea lions, among others. As of 2022, the federal government boasts an impressive roster of 5,159 dogs across various breeds, serving in capacities that range from assisting park rangers in Denali National Park to detecting explosives and drugs for homeland security. An additional 421 canine contractors add their skills to this unique workforce. But dogs aren't the only animals clocking in for Uncle Sam; the Navy's Marine Mammal Program includes dolphins and sea lions trained for tasks like mine detection.

Federal Canines at Work

The majority of federal working dogs are employed by the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department, making up an astonishing 85 percent of the total. These dedicated dogs perform critical tasks such as sniffing out explosives and drugs in places as varied as Amtrak and the Postal Service. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve even counts on its canine employees to prevent potential disasters by detecting threats. With their demanding jobs, these dogs undergo extensive training, costing between $65,000 to $85,000 per animal.

Beyond the Dogs: Other Federal Animals

While dogs might be the most visible animal employees, the U.S. government's use of animals does not stop there. From the Navy's marine mammals to the National Institutes of Health's research animals, a variety of creatures contribute to federal efforts. The Navy's Marine Mammal Program, for instance, has historically included orcas, pilot whales, and seals, although it is gradually shifting towards underwater drones. These animal veterans, some of whom served in foreign wars, now aid in research on health issues common in aging populations.

The Cost of Animal Employment

Procuring and training government animals is an expensive endeavor, reflecting the high value and critical nature of their work. For dogs, the initial cost can be as much as an annual salary for a mid-level government employee. Beyond the financial investment, these animals are also provided with comprehensive care, including food, water, housing, and exercise. This level of support underscores the government's commitment to its non-human workforce and the essential roles these animals play in national security and research.

The employment of animals by the federal government highlights a unique intersection of animal capability and national need. From the dedicated dogs of Homeland Security to the sea lions of the Navy, these animals perform tasks that are vital to the country's safety and scientific advancement. As technology evolves, the roles of these animals may change, but their contributions will remain a fascinating chapter in the story of government service.