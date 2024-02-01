Federal Funding Fuels Fight Against Homelessness in Maine

Organizations in Maine have been granted a total of $20.9 million in federal funds to address homelessness, a significant step in the state's ongoing battle with this critical issue. Tedford Housing, a Brunswick-based organization, received a robust $16,283 to buttress its eight supportive housing units. These units cater to adults and families previously affected by homelessness who are grappling with additional hardships such as disabilities, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Senator Collins Advocates for Funding

Senator Susan Collins, vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has been a vocal advocate for this funding. Collins underscored the distressing reality for many Mainers bereft of a secure place to call home. The funds were made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Continuum of Care Program. Collins co-authored the Fiscal Year 2023 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill, which allocated over $3.7 billion to tackle homelessness.

Beneficiaries of the Funding and Future Plans

Among the beneficiaries of this funding are Preble Street in Portland, which received $2.5 million, and the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence in Augusta, which was granted $1.8 million. Tedford Housing, in their efforts to expand their services, is planning to construct a new facility. This expansion will bolster its capacity by a substantial 60%. The organization has applied for federal grant funding for the $8.3 million project, once again with Collins' backing. The Brunswick Town Council has already pledged $200,000 towards this project. The expansion is pivotal as Tedford Housing has had to turn away many seeking shelter due to a lack of space.

Impact on Maine's Homelessness Situation

The federal funding is a significant contribution to Maine organizations' efforts to address homelessness. The leading role of Senator Collins in securing the funding highlights the state's commitment to combatting homelessness. This funding, combined with the planned expansion of Tedford Housing, is set to make a profound impact on Maine's homelessness situation, providing not just shelter, but vital supportive services to those most in need.