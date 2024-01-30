Federal Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Zillow, Grants Immunity Under Section 230

In a landmark ruling, a federal court dismissed a lawsuit filed against Zillow and other parties, providing them with immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (47 U.S.C. 230). The plaintiff had accused Zillow of engaging in a fraudulent conspiracy leading to the illegal foreclosure of her home. The court, however, found that Zillow fulfilled the definition of an 'interactive computer service,' and the accusations leveled against it fell under the umbrella of Section 230. This section provides immunity to providers of such services from liabilities that might arise from third-party content.

Accusations and Allegations: The Heart of the Lawsuit

The plaintiff claimed that Zillow had unlawfully disseminated information about her property on its website, including an 'auction' listing. She alleged that this act was part of a wider conspiracy to defraud her. This lawsuit was part of her efforts to hold Zillow and other concerned parties accountable for the illegal foreclosure of her home.

Zillow's Defense: Invoking Section 230

Responding to these allegations, Zillow filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, stating that the plaintiff failed to state a legally valid claim. Zillow cited the protections provided by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act as its primary defense. This act grants immunity to providers of 'interactive computer services' from potential liabilities arising from content generated by third parties.

Court's Verdict: Immunity for Zillow

The court agreed with Zillow's argument, granting the motion to dismiss the case. Its decision was based on a two-pronged rationale. Firstly, the court concurred that Zillow was an 'interactive computer service,' citing the company's self-description of its intent to 'reimagine traditional rules of real estate.' Secondly, the court determined that the claims made by the plaintiff were predicated on holding Zillow accountable for the publication of 'auction notices.' These claims, however, were found to be unsubstantiated, as the plaintiff could not prove that Zillow was responsible for creating or developing the auction notice content. Therefore, the court concluded that Section 230's immunity applied to Zillow, leading to the dismissal of the claims against it.