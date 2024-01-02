Federal Circuit Reviews Pharmaceutical Patents for Treprostinil Drug

The Federal Circuit recently evaluated a district court’s ruling on the validity and infringement of two pharmaceutical patents related to treprostinil, a drug used in the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The patents in question were Patent No. 9,593,066 (‘the ‘066 patent’) and Patent No. 10,716,793 (‘the ‘793 patent’).

Background of the Patents

These patents were held by a company for its approved New Drug Application (NDA) for Tyvaso, an inhaled solution of treprostinil. The company was subsequently sued for infringement based on the ‘066 patent when it filed an NDA for a new drug called YutrepiaTM.

The Challenge and District Court’s Decision

The ‘793 patent was challenged in an Inter Partes Review (IPR) before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), resulting in a Final Written Decision (FWD) that invalidated all claims of the ‘793 patent. Despite this, the district court found that some claims of the ‘793 patent were not invalid and were indeed infringed. Similarly, it found that some claims of the ‘066 patent were anticipated, while others were infringed.

The Federal Circuit’s Review

The Federal Circuit’s review addressed issues including the anticipation of the ‘066 patent by prior art, the structural and functional differences between the treprostinil disclosed in prior art and the claimed treprostinil, and the proper interpretation of ‘ambient temperature’ in the patent claims’ context. The Federal Circuit found that the district court’s reasoning was well supported. It also deliberated on the storage conditions of treprostinil sodium, a point contested in the claim construction.

In conclusion, the Federal Circuit affirmed that the district court properly relied on expert testimony and record evidence. It concurred that a skilled artisan would comprehend that the claimed single dose administration of treprostinil would improve hemodynamics regardless of the type of pulmonary hypertension patient. The Federal Circuit also upheld the district court’s finding of enablement and providing a written description in the ‘793 patent specification. Additionally, it found that a pending non-final litigation does not negate an intent to infringe that is otherwise supported by evidence.