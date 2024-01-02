en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Federal Circuit Reviews Pharmaceutical Patents for Treprostinil Drug

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
Federal Circuit Reviews Pharmaceutical Patents for Treprostinil Drug

The Federal Circuit recently evaluated a district court’s ruling on the validity and infringement of two pharmaceutical patents related to treprostinil, a drug used in the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The patents in question were Patent No. 9,593,066 (‘the ‘066 patent’) and Patent No. 10,716,793 (‘the ‘793 patent’).

Background of the Patents

These patents were held by a company for its approved New Drug Application (NDA) for Tyvaso, an inhaled solution of treprostinil. The company was subsequently sued for infringement based on the ‘066 patent when it filed an NDA for a new drug called YutrepiaTM.

The Challenge and District Court’s Decision

The ‘793 patent was challenged in an Inter Partes Review (IPR) before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), resulting in a Final Written Decision (FWD) that invalidated all claims of the ‘793 patent. Despite this, the district court found that some claims of the ‘793 patent were not invalid and were indeed infringed. Similarly, it found that some claims of the ‘066 patent were anticipated, while others were infringed.

The Federal Circuit’s Review

The Federal Circuit’s review addressed issues including the anticipation of the ‘066 patent by prior art, the structural and functional differences between the treprostinil disclosed in prior art and the claimed treprostinil, and the proper interpretation of ‘ambient temperature’ in the patent claims’ context. The Federal Circuit found that the district court’s reasoning was well supported. It also deliberated on the storage conditions of treprostinil sodium, a point contested in the claim construction.

In conclusion, the Federal Circuit affirmed that the district court properly relied on expert testimony and record evidence. It concurred that a skilled artisan would comprehend that the claimed single dose administration of treprostinil would improve hemodynamics regardless of the type of pulmonary hypertension patient. The Federal Circuit also upheld the district court’s finding of enablement and providing a written description in the ‘793 patent specification. Additionally, it found that a pending non-final litigation does not negate an intent to infringe that is otherwise supported by evidence.

0
Law United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Patrick Beath Steps into New Role as Rochester's Corporation Counsel

By Hadeel Hashem

Violent Attack on Rayleigh High Street Leaves Young Man Critically Injured

By Wojciech Zylm

Bangladesh's Attorney General Defends Judgement Against Nobel Laureate Prof Yunus

By Muhammad Jawad

Lawrence Directs Homeless Camps to Move From Levee, Balancing Federal Regulations and Human Needs

By Mazhar Abbas

Atlantic City Gunfire Incident Leads to Foot Chase and Arrest ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Atlantic City Gunfire Incident Leads to Foot Chase and Arrest ...
heart comment 0
Maryland’s Juvenile Justice System: Calls for Amendment Amid Rising Teen Crimes

By BNN Correspondents

Maryland's Juvenile Justice System: Calls for Amendment Amid Rising Teen Crimes
Just Stop Oil Protesters Receive Longest Sentences in UK History

By Quadri Adejumo

Just Stop Oil Protesters Receive Longest Sentences in UK History
High Court Proposes New Condition for Norwich Pharmacal Orders

By Sakchi Khandelwal

High Court Proposes New Condition for Norwich Pharmacal Orders
Elderly Man Conned in Disturbing ‘Charity Worker’ Theft

By BNN Correspondents

Elderly Man Conned in Disturbing 'Charity Worker' Theft
Latest Headlines
World News
Kalonzo Musyoka Criticizes 'Insane' Taxation in Kenya, Calls for Unity and Hope
34 seconds
Kalonzo Musyoka Criticizes 'Insane' Taxation in Kenya, Calls for Unity and Hope
Bellamkonda Suresh Meets Telangana's New Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: A Symbol of Mutual Support
58 seconds
Bellamkonda Suresh Meets Telangana's New Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: A Symbol of Mutual Support
Wellness Reporter Uncovered at Risk for Diabetes Despite Healthy Lifestyle
58 seconds
Wellness Reporter Uncovered at Risk for Diabetes Despite Healthy Lifestyle
Siyabonga Ngezana Announces Engagement, Much to Fans' Delight
1 min
Siyabonga Ngezana Announces Engagement, Much to Fans' Delight
Michelle Heaton Advocates Regular Exercise for a Balanced Life
1 min
Michelle Heaton Advocates Regular Exercise for a Balanced Life
Scottish Football Fracas: Rangers, Celtic Fans Debate Penalty Appeals and VAR
1 min
Scottish Football Fracas: Rangers, Celtic Fans Debate Penalty Appeals and VAR
England Football Legend Rescued from Distress by Good Samaritan
1 min
England Football Legend Rescued from Distress by Good Samaritan
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Vision: Merging XFL and USFL to Form UFL
1 min
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Vision: Merging XFL and USFL to Form UFL
Stephen A. Smith: The $20 Million Man of Sports Media
2 mins
Stephen A. Smith: The $20 Million Man of Sports Media
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app