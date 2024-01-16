Fed Governor Waller's Speech Reshapes Traders' Expectations of Rate Cut

Market anticipations for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut have been reshaped following a pivotal speech by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller. Waller, in his address, underscored the current economic climate and the Fed's unwavering dedication to taming inflation, which still exceeds the central bank's goal.

Shift in Market Expectations

Previously, some traders had anticipated a rate cut due to indications of an economic slowdown. However, Waller's comments suggest a more hawkish monetary policy than earlier thought, concentrating on ensuring that inflationary pressures are thoroughly kept in check before contemplating lowering interest rates. Consequently, the likelihood of a rate cut has diminished.

Impact of Central Bank Communication

This shift in trader sentiment is indicative of the profound impact central bank communication has on the financial markets. It also underscores the delicate equilibrium the Fed must maintain between fostering economic growth and curbing inflation. Waller's speech led to traders adjusting their expectations from seven rate cuts to six for 2024, signifying a more cautious approach to policy setting.

The Fed's Balancing Act

Waller also hinted at the possibility of decelerating the pace of quantitative tightening, indicating that the Fed is running more of a risk of doing too much. The market is presently exhibiting a hawkish mood, with yields up, stocks down, and the dollar higher, signaling apprehension about potential resistance to rate cut expectations.

As a result, the probability of a March rate cut has been reduced to about 60%, down from the prior estimation of 73% preceding Waller's speech. This development demonstrates the balanced risks of not tightening enough and overdoing it, emphasizing the necessity for caution in policy decisions.