Business

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman Hints at an End to Interest Rate Hikes

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman Hints at an End to Interest Rate Hikes

In a pivotal shift of stance, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman, once an advocate of strict monetary policy, has suggested an end to the cycle of interest rate hikes. Despite this, she stopped short of endorsing rate cuts. The revelation came during a speech at a private function in South Carolina where Bowman acknowledged the progress made in combating inflation. She suggested that maintaining short-term rates at their current level could aid in further deflating inflation.

A Closer Look at Inflation

Bowman noted that inflation is inching closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target. However, she also highlighted that significant inflation risks still linger in the economy, making it premature to implement rate cuts. As a permanent member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Bowman’s views carry substantial weight in monetary policy decisions.

Examining the FOMC’s Stance

In its December meeting, the FOMC decided to hold the federal funds rate between 5.25% and 5.5%. The committee’s ‘dot plot’ from the meeting hinted at potential rate cuts in 2024, but no specific timeline was proposed. The minutes from the meeting revealed doubts about future economic conditions, further emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding rate adjustments.

Caution and Preparedness

Bowman underlined the necessity for prudence in policy changes and stated her readiness to hike rates again if inflation trends reverse. The upcoming FOMC meeting, scheduled for January 30-31, is expected to maintain the status quo on rates, with potential rate cuts predicted to start from March. Market prognostications suggest a total of 1.5 percentage points in rate reductions for the year.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

