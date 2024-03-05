Feather Ives Honored with 2024 ABRF DEIB Award for Promoting Diversity in Science

Feather Ives, a distinguished leader in science education and mentorship, will be presented with the 2024 ABRF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Award. This accolade is in recognition of her unwavering commitment to training and supporting students from historically excluded communities, and her efforts to weave social justice into the fabric of scientific education.

Trailblazing Efforts in Science and Education

Ives's work has been pivotal in shaping a more inclusive scientific community. Her innovative approach to education, which includes integrating environmental justice, racism, and the social determinants of health into her courses, has set a new standard for scientific teaching. As a former leader on the ABRF DEIB Council and an active participant in PAIR-UP, Ives has dedicated her career to not only advancing the field of science but ensuring it becomes more representative and equitable.

Award Recognizes Commitment to DEIB

The ABRF DEI Award, previously bestowed upon notable entities like the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation and 500 Women Scientists, celebrates the contributions of individuals and organizations towards a diversified scientific community. Ives's selection for this award underscores her significant impact on training a generation of scientists who are not just academically proficient but are also deeply conscious of and committed to justice and equity within and beyond their scientific endeavors.

Looking Towards a More Inclusive Future

The acknowledgment of Feather Ives's contributions through the ABRF DEI Award signals a positive shift towards inclusivity in the scientific community. It not only honors her achievements but also sets a precedent for future educators, mentors, and leaders in science to integrate DEIB principles into their work. As the scientific community continues to evolve, the efforts of individuals like Ives will remain integral in fostering an environment where diversity and equity are not just encouraged but are considered fundamental to scientific progress and innovation.