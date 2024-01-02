en English
Disaster

Fear and Preparation: America Braces for Potential Crises in 2024

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
As 2024 unfolds, a growing number of Americans are taking steps to prepare for potential crises, driven by international and domestic threats. The global geopolitical landscape, marked by increasing hostility from nuclear powers like China and Russia, along with domestic issues such as civil unrest, perceived political targeting by law enforcement agencies, and economic pressures are fueling this trend. These factors paint a picture of a nation on edge, with a sense of urgency to prepare for the worst.

Heightened Global Tensions

Recent developments, including a potential conflict between Venezuela and Guyana over the Esequibo region and concerns about undersea cables off the southern coast of Ireland being vulnerable to foreign attacks, have magnified global tensions. The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in December revealed about 40 percent of US adults named foreign policy as a priority for 2024, up from previous years. The Israeli-Hamas war and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine are adding fuel to the fire.

North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear complex, reportedly operational with a second reactor, is another issue raising concerns. The limited access to North Korea by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), coupled with the possibility of resumed nuclear weapon testing, has amplified apprehensions about the regime’s intentions and capabilities.

Aggression from Nuclear Powers

Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the 2010 New START treaty has escalated tensions with the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed concern over Russia’s nuclear posture, terming the suspension of the treaty a grave mistake. The New START treaty, which restricts each signatory to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers, was extended for another five years in February 2021. However, Russia’s decision to suspend the treaty has further raised alarm bells over global security.

Domestic Challenges Amplify Concerns

On the domestic front, issues like high food costs and Americans living paycheck to paycheck are driving the sense of unease. The Biden administration faces criticism for its handling of various issues, including the perceived politicization of the FBI and its actions against Donald Trump and his supporters. Concerns over the state of the U.S. military, which has been labeled ‘woke’ and criticized for low recruitment numbers, decreased battle readiness, and policies accommodating gender transition for service members, are also seen as impacting military preparedness.

In sum, the context indicates a climate of heightened fear and preparation as citizens anticipate possible disasters, both man-made and natural. As the world watches, the question remains: how will America respond?

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

