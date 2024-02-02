FDA to Prioritize Chemical Risks, Allergen Thresholds, and FSMA Enforcement in 2024

David Acheson, MD, a prominent figure in food safety and regulation, has projected a significant shift in the US FDA's priorities for the year 2024. The founder of The Acheson Group, and former associate commissioner for foods at the FDA, Acheson predicts that the administration will channel its efforts towards addressing chemical risks, allergen thresholds, and ensuring the enforcement of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

Intensified Focus on Chemical Risks

Acheson points towards recent actions by the FDA as an indication of the heightened focus on chemical risks. This includes the swift response to the discovery of excessive lead levels in applesauce and a fast reaction to California's ban on certain chemical additives. The ban, which includes Red No. 3, brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, and propylparaben, aligns with the FDA's proposed prohibition of brominated vegetable oil, further highlighting this trend.

States Leading Regulatory Efforts

States like California and Illinois are stepping to the forefront in terms of regulatory efforts, which, as Acheson notes, could result in compliance challenges for manufacturers if states begin to establish varying standards.

Allergen Thresholds and FSMA Enforcement

The recent classification of sesame as a major allergen has had unexpected repercussions, prompting manufacturers to include sesame on their labels to prevent cross-contamination issues. This has led Acheson to speculate that the FDA may contemplate policies for allergen thresholds rather than maintaining a strict zero tolerance. As the 2026 traceability requirements draw closer, enforcement of the FSMA will persist as a priority with a focus on traceability compliance and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) violations.

In conclusion, the year 2024 is shaping up to be a definitive period for food safety and regulation, with the FDA poised to hone in on chemical risks, allergen thresholds, and FSMA enforcement. Acheson's predictions underscore the need for manufacturers to stay alert and adapt to evolving regulations to ensure compliance and safeguard public health.