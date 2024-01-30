FDA Approves Neuralink's First Human Trial for Wireless Brain-Computer Interface

Neuralink, the neurotechnology firm led by Elon Musk, has made a significant breakthrough by successfully implanting its wireless brain-computer interface into a human for the first time. The milestone comes as part of the first human clinical trial, named the Prime study, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The trial's focus is to evaluate the safety and functionality of the brain-computer interface and the surgical robot used in the implantation process.
Paralysis Patients to Control Devices with Thoughts
The initial goal of the Prime study is to enable individuals suffering from paralysis to control external devices merely through their thoughts. This innovative technology is expected to open a new window of interaction for people with quadriplegia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), who are above the age of 22 and have lost their motor functions.
Neuralink's Ultra-fine Threads and Surgical Robot
The brain-computer interface system developed by Neuralink uses ultra-fine threads that a specially designed surgical robot implants into the human brain. These threads are a core component of the interface, facilitating communication between the brain and external devices. By detecting neural spikes, the system is expected to convert brain signals into commands for digital devices.
Implications for People with Degenerative Diseases
If the trial proves successful, it would revolutionize the way patients with severe degenerative diseases like ALS interact with technology. They could communicate or access social media by moving cursors and typing with their minds, redefining the boundaries of human-technology interaction.
As Neuralink continues its journey, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the transformative potential of this technology. The success of the Prime study could be a game-changer, heralding a new era where thoughts are enough to control our digital world.