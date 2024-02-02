FDA 2024 Regulatory Focus: Chemical Risks, Allergen Thresholds, and FSMA Enforcement

In 2024, a heightened focus on chemical risks, allergen thresholds, and strict enforcement of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) is anticipated by the FDA. David Acheson, a former FDA associate commissioner for foods, is at the forefront of these predictions. The FDA's attention is expected to shift towards chemical risks, catalyzed by recent high-profile cases of excessive lead in applesauce products.

Chemical Risks: A Growing Concern

The influence of the California ban on specific chemical ingredients, including Red No. 3 and brominated vegetable oil, is evident in the FDA's proposal for similar prohibitions. It suggests a trend where states initiate regulatory actions that the federal agency may follow. However, such a shift could lead to intricate compliance challenges for manufacturers if the states adopt divergent regulations.

Allergen Thresholds: Need for Change

The FDA's traditional reluctance to establish thresholds for major allergens is expected to change following the inclusion of sesame in the allergen list in 2023. This addition led to unintended consequences, such as manufacturers incorporating sesame into products to sidestep cross-contamination issues. Acheson believes this will compel the FDA to consider threshold policies to prevent similar situations in the future.

FSMA Enforcement: A Continued Focus

Lastly, the FDA will persist in its focus on FSMA enforcement, specifically regarding traceability compliance and violations of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). This is particularly important as companies are preparing for the 2026 traceability requirements. The FDA's increased focus aims to prevent foodborne illness, decrease diet-related chronic diseases, and safeguard the food supply through the safe use of chemicals and dietary supplements. Part of their strategy also includes increasing food facility inspections and enforcing the Foreign Supplier Verification Program.