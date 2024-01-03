FCC Reinforces Consumer Consent Rules for Robocalls and Robotexts

In a move set to reset the rules of engagement between comparison shopping websites, lead generators, and consumers, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has instituted a pioneering regulation.

As of December 18, 2023, these platforms are required to obtain individual consent from consumers for each seller, ending the practice of employing a unified consent to cover multiple telemarketers. This decision is designed to fortify existing FCC protocols which stipulate that prior written consent from consumers is mandatory before they can be subjected to telemarketing texts or robocalls.

Realigning Consent

The FCC’s intervention comes in the wake of growing apprehension about the circumvention of the consent rule’s intent. The regulator has taken notice of practices where consent procured for one type of product or service is being leveraged to justify communication from a range of unrelated service providers.

The FCC’s new regulation entails three primary requirements for obtaining consent: it must be specific to each seller, it cannot be utilized for multiple unrelated sellers, and it needs to involve a clear and conspicuous disclosure of the implications of the consent.

Preserving Consumer Interest

While the FCC acknowledges the advantages offered by comparison shopping and lead generation sites to consumers and small businesses, it asserts that these platforms can continue to provide their services without sidestepping consumer protections against unsolicited telemarketing communications.

In addition to this, the FCC has also given itself the capacity to oblige mobile carriers to block text messages from certain phone numbers.

Eye on Compliance

In a related development, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has settled charges with VoIP provider XCast Labs, Inc. for channeling hundreds of millions of illegal robocalls through its network, despite receiving multiple warnings.

As a remedial measure, XCast Labs will be compelled to implement a screening process and sever its ties with non-compliant firms. Furthermore, XCast Labs is prohibited from violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule in the future and is mandated to pay a $10 million civil penalty.