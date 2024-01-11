en English
Automotive

FCC Chairwoman Inquiries Automakers on Stalking Prevention Through Connected Cars

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
FCC Chairwoman Inquiries Automakers on Stalking Prevention Through Connected Cars

In an unprecedented move, Jessica Rosenworcel, the chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has reached out to nine prominent automakers with inquiries regarding the prevention of stalking or harassment through connected car systems. The connected car features, which are now ubiquitous in modern vehicles, provide various conveniences such as remote engine start, vehicle location capabilities, and communication with emergency services. However, the flip side of these features is their potential misuse by individuals to track and harm their partners.

The FCC’s Inquiry

Rosenworcel’s letter to the automakers requests information about their policies related to connected services. The focus is on whether they can revoke access to apps and other features upon requests from victims of abuse and whether this can be accomplished even when the perpetrator’s name is on the vehicle title. The automakers that have been contacted include giants of the industry such as General Motors, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Stellantis, Tesla, and Toyota.

Automotive Industry’s Response

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing the industry, acknowledges the issue. They suggest that federal or state policies might need to be expanded to prevent the misuse of vehicle technology. The industry’s recognition of the issue is a step towards addressing the potential abuse of connected vehicle technology.

Need for Regulatory Action

The FCC’s inquiry comes on the heels of a recent New York Times report highlighting the misuse of connected cars in abusive relationships. The report underscored the urgent need for regulatory action to prevent the misuse of this technology. As the conversation surrounding privacy and security in the world of connected vehicles continues to evolve, the FCC’s initiative marks a significant step in the direction of safeguarding individuals from potential harm.

Automotive
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

