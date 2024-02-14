FBI New York's Remarkable Achievements in 2023: Over $6 Billion Recovered and Key Criminals Apprehended

FBI New York: A Year in Review

Advertisment

As 2024 commences, I take a moment to reflect on the significant accomplishments achieved by FBI New York in 2023. The FBI faced a dynamic threat environment, with an increase in bias-motivated crimes, elaborate cyber attacks, and fentanyl distribution.

Addressing Key Priorities

Last year, FBI New York had approximately 500 indictments, 580 convictions, 620 sentencings, and 820 arrests. We seized around $1.8 billion in asset seizures and $4.9 billion in forfeitures. Our efforts targeted violent criminals, firearms traffickers, and child predators, resulting in the arrest of approximately 420 violent criminals and the recovery of 72 child victims.

Advertisment

Collaboration and Investigations

Our collaboration with federal, state, local, and international partners led to the arrest of around 140 transnational organized criminals, including 16 members of the Gambino Crime Family. FBI New York also secured the conviction of Samuel Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, for financial fraud and investigated public corruption, leading to charges against elected officials.

In response to the challenges presented by the Israel-Hamas conflict, we worked diligently to protect the public from hate crimes and pursued those inspired by terrorist groups. Our efforts resulted in the sentencing of Sayfullo Saipov for the 2017 ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in Lower Manhattan.

Advertisment

Cybersecurity and Counterintelligence

In 2023, we faced pervasive cyber threats from foreign adversaries and disrupted a sophisticated malware called "Snake," used by the Russian Federal Security Service. We also combated the growing trend of transnational repression, arresting and charging two individuals operating a secret police station in Manhattan's Chinatown on behalf of the People's Republic of China.

The Importance of Partnerships

Advertisment

Our success in 2023 would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of our special agents, intelligence analysts, forensic accountants, victim specialists, language specialists, and professional staff. FBI New York also relied on the support of local, state, federal, and international law enforcement partners, as well as the public.

In 2024, we will continue to build on our successes, develop innovative approaches, and stay ahead of our adversaries. While the challenges we faced in 2023 will not disappear, FBI New York remains committed to addressing the wide array of threats to our community.

Note: Although this article is presented in the format of a professional news reporter, it is an original work and not sourced from an actual news outlet.