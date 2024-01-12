Fayetteville’s MLK Day Events Go Virtual Amid Inclement Weather

In Fayetteville, a series of events commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day have been impacted by the forecast of severe weather conditions. The Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council, in response to predictions of snow, low temperatures, and strong gusts of wind, has announced significant changes to their planned activities.

Shifting Gears

The Freedom March, which was scheduled to take place on Razorback Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, will now be conducted virtually. A link for participation will be available on the Council’s website, ensuring that community members can still honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. from the safety of their homes.

Online Transformation

Similarly, the noon day vigil, which was supposed to be held at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will also transition to a digital format. This platform will feature LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of the Black Voters Matter group, as a guest speaker, offering attendees valuable insights and reflections on the significance of the day. Those interested in participating will need to register online.

Breakfast and Athletics

The annual Dreamkeepers breakfast, originally set for early Monday, will also be held virtually. In contrast, the Dreamkeepers UofA Intercollegiate Athlete Activity has been postponed, and a new date is yet to be announced. Despite the challenges presented by the weather, the Council is committed to ensuring that all events are accessible for those who wish to participate.

Weekend Activities

Meanwhile, other weekend activities, such as the Beloved Community Festival at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the 28th annual Recommitment Celebration featuring Nikole Hannah-Jones, are set to proceed as planned in person. These events stand as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the community and its determination to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., despite the hurdles that may come their way.