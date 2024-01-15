Fayetteville Records $1.6 Million Residential Sale, Tops Weekly List

In a testament to the robust real estate market in Fayetteville, a house has been sold for a significant sum of $1.6 million, taking the lead in the list of the area's most expensive sales over the past week. During this period, a total of 135 residential sales were recorded, with prices averaging at $237,369 and $138 per square foot.

Peaking at 1126 Longleaf Drive

The house that commanded the highest price is located at 1126 Longleaf Drive. The property, with a generous living area of 9,675 square feet, sold for $1,575,000, which equates to $163 per square foot. This 1972-built house is a prime example of the real estate activity captured in the recent report.

Other Noteworthy Sales: A Snapshot of Diversity

Other sales that stood out include a 4,434 square-foot residence at 513 Harlow Drive, sold for $699,000. A 3,485 square-foot home at 3201 Stratsfield Court also made it to the list, fetching a price of $615,000. Additionally, a 4,698 square-foot residence at 1303 Yaupon Drive in Eastover was sold for $609,000.

From Historic to Contemporary: An Array of Choices

The sales highlight the diverse range of properties that are changing hands in Fayetteville, from homes built as early as 1954 to as recent as 2017. This diversity speaks volumes about the local housing market's dynamics and its appeal to a variety of investors and homeowners alike.

The report, likely compiled using public data feeds and artificial intelligence, offers a valuable snapshot of the local housing market trends and the investment opportunities it provides.