en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Fayetteville Grapples with Severe Weather: Rainfall Triggers Disruptions and Power Outages

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
Fayetteville Grapples with Severe Weather: Rainfall Triggers Disruptions and Power Outages

Severe rainfall in Fayetteville, North Carolina, has resulted in a cascade of challenges, including hazardous driving conditions, disrupted city operations, and power outages affecting Cumberland and Hoke counties. The city’s residents were caught in the midst of the downpour, which reached its peak during Tuesday’s evening rush hour, prompting warnings about the perils of navigating the waterlogged roads.

The Risks of Wet Weather Driving

Local resident, LaTonya Jefferies, underlined the amplified danger introduced by reckless drivers who erratically increase their speed despite the precarious conditions. These individuals, she noted, pose a significant risk to other drivers trying to navigate the treacherous conditions safely. Her concerns resonate with many who have had to brave the dangerous roads during the storm.

Power Outages and City Disruptions

The State Department of Public Safety reported that approximately 1,200 residents in Cumberland County were left without power due to the storm. Furthermore, the inclement weather prompted the early closure of city and county offices, reflecting the scale of the storm’s impact on local government operations. Cumberland County Schools, following suit, switched to a remote learning setup amidst the weather disruption, adding a two-hour delay for the resumption of in-person learning on Wednesday, as a precaution against the persisting poor road conditions.

Residents Call for Heeding Weather Alerts

In the face of these entangled weather-related issues, Fayetteville resident Ryan Morris took the opportunity to share his past ordeals with a flooded vehicle. He emphasized the importance of paying attention to weather alerts for personal safety. His account serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of dismissing weather warnings, particularly during severe storms like the one Fayetteville is currently experiencing.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
34 seconds ago
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
In a significant move that marks the evolution of social media, X, the company formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk, has announced its plans to launch a peer-to-peer payment system within the current year. This ambitious initiative is set to revolutionize user interaction and commerce on the platform, paving the way
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
10 mins ago
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
12 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Kevin Hart Defends Jo Koy's Golden Globes Performance: A Lesson in Solidarity
1 min ago
Kevin Hart Defends Jo Koy's Golden Globes Performance: A Lesson in Solidarity
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
6 mins ago
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
7 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
Latest Headlines
World News
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
6 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
10 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
11 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
11 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
12 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
15 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
15 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
15 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
16 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
15 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app