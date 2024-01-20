Fayette County Land Bank Board of Directors Convene Amid Commissioners' Meeting

In their latest gathering, the Fayette County Land Bank Board of Directors convened for a regular session amid the Fayette County Commissioners' meeting. The Board, residing in Washington Court House, Ohio, witnessed Treasurer Penny Patton report a starting balance of $243,883.25, which ended at a figure of $230,469.12.

Continuation in Leadership and Updates on Properties

The Board moved forward with the same officers at the helm. Tony Anderson retained his position as chairman, alongside Joe Denen as vice chairman. Penny Patton continued as treasurer, with Buck Minyo serving as secretary. Dan Dean, Brenda Mossbarger, and Branen Weade maintained their roles as members of the Board.

Further into the session, Nathan Zukowitz enlightened the audience with updates on properties entangled at various stages of the foreclosure process. Some properties are currently titled in the Land Bank, while others have completed title searches. Several properties are under scrutiny, with complaints filed against them.

Looking Ahead: Property Reviews and Grant Eligibility

Denen requested that P.M. Title, a title insurance company, review properties owned by the Community Improvement Corporation. Simultaneously, Chairman Anderson requested lists of properties that were dealing with delinquent taxes/assessments and those identified as blighted. The purpose of these lists is to ascertain their eligibility for a Demolition and Revitalization grant.

Bambi Baughn brought up the Welcome Home Grant, alerting that the deadline for application was looming on February 9, 2024. Ben Iden, in turn, provided updates on the Milledgeville and Stafford Road property developments and their respective grant applications.