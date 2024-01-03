en English
Business

FAVO Capital Inc. Expands Global Footprint with Three New Acquisitions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
FAVO Capital Inc. Expands Global Footprint with Three New Acquisitions

FAVO Capital Inc., an alternate finance company, has broadened its global footprint by acquiring three firms: Believe Call Center, Lendtech CRM Solutions, and a related Independent Sales Organization. These acquisitions will elevate FAVO’s service offerings, bolster customer engagement, and enhance its sales and distribution channels.

Expanding Global Presence

The acquisitions include Believe Call Center in the Dominican Republic, which is expected to improve customer engagement and support services. Lendtech CRM Solutions, on the other hand, will advance the company’s fintech capabilities by providing innovative Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Deal Management software for Alternate Lending Originations and Servicing. Lastly, the inclusion of an Independent Sales Organization will fortify FAVO Capital’s sales and distribution network in the United States.

Optimism for 2024 and Beyond

Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital, expressed optimism for the company’s future, emphasizing the acquisitions’ role in supporting the company’s growth and commitment to providing world-class financial solutions. The deal, involving cash, stock, and profit share buyout, is expected to be immediately accretive, adding over seventy professionals to the company’s team across New York, Florida, and the Dominican Republic.

Strengthening the Foundation

FAVO Capital has experienced significant growth over the past three years. The integration of the new acquisitions will further strengthen its foundation. The company aims to provide efficient, flexible, and durable services, mirroring the efficiency of its namesake, the honeycomb. FAVO Capital also invests in commercial real estate properties throughout the United States as part of its diversified business model.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

