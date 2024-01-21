Fathers on a Mission Expands Reach with New Satellite Office in Baton Rouge

In a significant move towards empowering fathers and fostering strong families, Fathers on a Mission (FOAM), a non-profit organization based in Baton Rouge, has inaugurated its new satellite office on Choctaw Drive. The organization, founded in 2017, has been a beacon of support for fathers, providing them with resources and services tailored to their unique needs.

FOAM's Core Mission and Services

FOAM's pivotal mission is to equip fathers with the necessary tools to secure promising futures for their families. This initiative is a collaborative effort with The Department of Children and Family Services. The organization offers a gamut of services, including in-person discussions, educational opportunities, and employment assistance. In addition, FOAM conducts child bonding activities and financial literacy programs, ensuring fathers are not only well-equipped but also have a platform to share their concerns and experiences.

Impact on North Baton Rouge

Lavar Robinson, the founder of FOAM who hails from the area, expressed immense satisfaction in bringing these resources to North Baton Rouge. The opening of the new satellite office marks the expansion of services from South Baton Rouge, significantly increasing the organization's reach and impact. This move is a testament to FOAM's commitment to its mission and its dedication to fathers and their families.

Building Strong Families for Strong Communities

In her remarks, Ebony Starks of the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation underscored the significance of empowering fathers in the process of building strong communities. Providing fathers with resources and support is not just beneficial for them but also vital for the health and strength of the entire community. A participating father, Jimmie Smith, poignantly pointed out that FOAM is a place where fathers can find their voice, countering the prevalent feeling of being unheard. This sentiment is a clear indication of the value and impact that FOAM's work has on the fathers it serves.