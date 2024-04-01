Father Roger Landry's 1500-Mile Walk for Faith: Uniting US in Eucharistic Pilgrimage

Father Roger Landry is preparing for a monumental journey this summer, marking his 25th anniversary in priesthood with a 1,500-mile walk across the eastern U.S. as part of a National Eucharistic Pilgrimage. This unprecedented endeavor aims to celebrate and deepen devotion to the Eucharist, coordinating four simultaneous routes converging in Indianapolis, with Landry being the sole priest to complete an entire route.

Embarking on a Spiritual Journey

The pilgrimage, set to begin on Pentecost weekend, May 17-19, is not just a testament to physical endurance but also a profound spiritual quest. Landry, currently a chaplain at Columbia University, views this challenge as a divine gift, allowing him to commemorate his priesthood milestone in a deeply meaningful way. The Seton Route, named after St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, will take him from Connecticut to the grand gathering in Indianapolis, alongside 24 young Perpetual Pilgrims and various priests from the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal.

A Historic Undertaking

This pilgrimage is part of the larger Eucharistic Revival initiated by the U.S. Catholic bishops, aimed at rekindling Eucharistic devotion. The Seton Route, spanning triple the distance of the famed Camino de Santiago, is a testament to the ambitious scale of this year's pilgrimage. Landry's participation underscores a deep faith in the Eucharist as the living presence of Jesus Christ, hoping to illuminate this belief for others throughout his journey.

Preparation and Anticipation

Despite the daunting physical demands, Landry is enthusiastic about the opportunity to visit shrines and sites associated with key figures in the Catholic faith, including the tomb of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. His preparation involves both physical and spiritual readiness, embracing the challenges ahead as part of the pilgrimage's broader mission. The event, free and open to the public, invites Catholics and interested individuals to join in various capacities, fostering a communal spirit of devotion and reflection.

As Father Roger Landry embarks on this significant journey, his dedication serves as a beacon of faith, inviting others to contemplate their own spiritual paths. The Eucharistic Pilgrimage not only celebrates a key aspect of Catholic doctrine but also encourages a collective renewal of faith across the nation.